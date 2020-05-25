Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $151,561,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,256,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,475,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,971 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $31,093,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,783,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,068,000 after purchasing an additional 669,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Standpoint Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of WPM opened at $44.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $47.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

