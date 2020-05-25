Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.64.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $220.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

