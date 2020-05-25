Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,303,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,656,000 after purchasing an additional 97,852 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 292,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 117,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,308.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 123,956 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80.

