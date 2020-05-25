Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,294 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 25,230 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $78.25 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.82.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,008.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

