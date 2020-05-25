Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 1,353.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31. Central Garden & Pet Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 12,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $409,051.23. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,905 shares in the company, valued at $670,841.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,826 shares of company stock worth $899,773 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CENT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

