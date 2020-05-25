Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,453 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,218 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $319,676,000 after buying an additional 15,101,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $190,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,556,000 after buying an additional 5,765,964 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $925,859,000 after buying an additional 1,618,597 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $433,760,000 after buying an additional 1,377,810 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James cut Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

