Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AWR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $31,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,679.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $79.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.83. American States Water Co has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.