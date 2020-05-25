First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,422,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,203,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,323,000 after buying an additional 1,129,347 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 804,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,303,000 after buying an additional 688,882 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 56,932.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 668,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,968,000 after buying an additional 667,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,081,000 after buying an additional 647,861 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $3,151,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,682.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shira Goodman bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.73 per share, with a total value of $100,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,750.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $40.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

