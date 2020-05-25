Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,693 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 177.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco by 566.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $21.09.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

