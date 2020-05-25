Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $68,000 in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $682.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.92. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $442.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

