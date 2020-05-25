Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Yum China by 807.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $43.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.83. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. Bank of America raised their price target on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

