Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $68,798,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $53,749,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $39,187,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,779,000 after buying an additional 402,167 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 727.2% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 440,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,589,000 after purchasing an additional 387,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $68.64 on Monday. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

