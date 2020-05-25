First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 211 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in ANSYS by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Citigroup downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $269.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $299.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.34.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total transaction of $773,202.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $1,114,949.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,277 shares of company stock worth $3,739,241 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

