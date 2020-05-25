First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC opened at $86.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.91. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.