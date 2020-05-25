First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,830 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. State Street Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,606,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

NYSE TFC opened at $33.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.48.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

