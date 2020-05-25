First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 909 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

