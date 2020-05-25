Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 592 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHB. Prudent Investors Network bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,589,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,157,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,490,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 518,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 251,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,093,000.

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $17.75 on Monday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40.

