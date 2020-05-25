Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.37% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,942,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $862,000.

RTH stock opened at $125.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.70. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.61 and a fifty-two week high of $127.36.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.