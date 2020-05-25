John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 193,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2,750.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 235,417 shares during the last quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 112,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 82,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $440,000.

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $33.26 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64.

