Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 963.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of XT opened at $41.57 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $45.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68.

