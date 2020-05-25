Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 56.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

NYSE:EXG opened at $6.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

