Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $1,500,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $4,108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Everbridge by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Everbridge by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,020,000 after purchasing an additional 82,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.85.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $144.49 on Monday. Everbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $165.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.45 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.30.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,690,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,107 shares of company stock worth $8,844,647 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.