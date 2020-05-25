18,794 Shares in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MORT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.