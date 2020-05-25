Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $776,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 31,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $115.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.78.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

