Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Securities lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

In other Main Street Capital news, COO Jesse E. Morris purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.39 per share, with a total value of $49,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,892.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,531.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 11,850 shares of company stock worth $223,853 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.46. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $45.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

