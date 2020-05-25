First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $131,136,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,524,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,530 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,695,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 727,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,414,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,439,000 after purchasing an additional 669,119 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $72.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.77. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

