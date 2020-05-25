Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Position Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.12% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $20.86 on Monday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59.

