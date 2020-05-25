Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 113.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,683 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWO. ValuEngine downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Maxim Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 116.72%. The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

