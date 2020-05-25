Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $120,000 Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.