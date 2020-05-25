Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.08% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of ARKW opened at $74.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $74.40.

