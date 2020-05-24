First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,839 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 32.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,247,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,499,619,000 after purchasing an additional 838,131 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,339.3% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 533,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 496,409 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 571,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 462,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,008,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,291,000 after purchasing an additional 359,455 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,826,000 after purchasing an additional 332,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $102.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average is $117.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.92.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

