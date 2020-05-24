Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $853,990.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

