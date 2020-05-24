Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Decreased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,522,000 after buying an additional 1,127,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $970,490,000 after buying an additional 147,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $345,730,000 after buying an additional 154,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,685,000 after buying an additional 186,512 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,060,000 after buying an additional 595,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.15.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $117.02 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average is $104.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

