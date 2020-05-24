Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MS opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,221.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

