Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

