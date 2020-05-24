Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $280,000 in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 360,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,565 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

