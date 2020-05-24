Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Allergan in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Allergan by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allergan alerts:

NYSE AGN opened at $193.02 on Friday. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $202.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGN. Cfra lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.73.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.