First Trust Advisors LP Sells 276,816 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276,816 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 17,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,263,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,039.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.23 per share, for a total transaction of $392,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,633,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,312,950.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 56,020 shares of company stock worth $1,574,421. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OneMain from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on OneMain from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

OMF stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.43.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.55 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.