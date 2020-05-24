HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,942,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,246,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in HubSpot by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,860,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,930,000 after acquiring an additional 321,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,117,000 after acquiring an additional 233,156 shares during the period. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on HubSpot from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on HubSpot from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HubSpot from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HubSpot from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.80.

HUBS opened at $194.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -137.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.46. HubSpot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $118,143.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $1,189,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,447,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,829. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

