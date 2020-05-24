Cetera Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $432,646,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 971.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,715,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,514,000 after buying an additional 18,782,464 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,537,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,924,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,502,000 after buying an additional 4,414,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,276,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,230,000 after buying an additional 4,078,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

