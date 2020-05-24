Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 35.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,685,000 after purchasing an additional 186,512 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $5,046,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $411,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS opened at $117.02 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.15.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

