Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.85 Million Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,269 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.45%.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 13,787 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $668,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

