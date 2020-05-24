Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 34,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.75.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.