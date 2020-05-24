Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 24,676 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,676 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 400.6% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $31.16 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29.

