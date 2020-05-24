Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CommVault Systems worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 763.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 67,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 59,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 68,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,514,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,235,000 after buying an additional 376,325 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,495,000 after buying an additional 222,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -277.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. ValuEngine lowered CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CommVault Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on CommVault Systems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CommVault Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

