Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total value of $828,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 798,642 shares of company stock worth $67,997,755. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of -112.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.72. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

