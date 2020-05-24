Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $685.11 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,681 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $685,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,278.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1,975.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rowe increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

