First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 31.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 154.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $2,917,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $33,656.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,656.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,872 shares of company stock valued at $17,649,686 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. Roku Inc has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $176.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.65.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.