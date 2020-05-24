Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 95,314 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,526 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $67,798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,914,000 after buying an additional 763,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $35,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,717,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,996 shares of company stock worth $5,272,664. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.95.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

