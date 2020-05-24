Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Seagate Technology by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 78,948 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Seagate Technology by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,990 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,123 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $21,308,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Seagate Technology by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,607 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 59,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $254,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,996 shares of company stock worth $5,272,664. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.95.

Shares of STX opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

